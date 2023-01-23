Aesthetic dentistry has become relevant
Aesthetic dentistry has become relevant among Brazilians and Facial Harmonization is one of the most wanted all over the world.SAO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, aesthetic dentistry has become relevant among Brazilians and Facial Harmonization is one of the most wanted all over the world. Facial Harmonization is a set of aesthetic procedures carried out with the aim of harmonizing the face, seeking an integrated functional and aesthetic balance. |It s seek the adjustment of the smile with the face, teeth, gums, lips, facial expressions, expression marks and muscular functions, through the multidisciplinary integration in the dental area, together with bichectomy, use of botox, hyaluronic acid, tooth whitening, Contact lenses and other procedures.
Theferore, Doctor Rildo Lasmar Institute was founded in 1997 and, since then, the ethics, professionalism, and experience gained over the years, have conquered patients and transformed the Institute into a reference for the entire state in orthodontic procedures, implants, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, and general clinical surgery. Thus, the space brings together several medical specialties and a complete spa of international recognition. "Everything for health, well-being, and aesthetics in one place. The idea arose from the moment the demand for our clinic increased. With this, in search of a privileged location and in the provision of more services, we found the place", emphasizes Rildo. Considering aesthetics as something fundamental, the Clinic always has a focus on patient health and satisfaction.
About or Professional
Dr. Rildo Lasmar, CD, ESP, MS. Graduated in 1996 from UNIUBE – University of Uberaba, with a specialty and Master's in Implantodontia, Orthodontics, Aesthetic Dentistry, and Public Health. A, he is a member of the American Dental Association (ADA); SBOE (Brazilian Society of Aesthetic Dentistry); ABOR (Brazilian Association of Orthodontics); FDI (World Dental Federation); ABOE (Brazilian Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry); ABO (Brazilian Association of Dentistry) and AACD. In addition to having more than 300 courses in Brazil and abroad.
