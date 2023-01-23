Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,084 in the last 365 days.

TJJD Youth Make and Donate Rocking Horses to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

RonaldMcDonald 6sml

Working with the youth in our care, their success is measured in many ways. High on the list is when they can experience firsthand the importance of doing something for others, for their communities.

In this instance, youth from the Giddings State School got an opportunity to give back to the community by building and painting five wooden rocking horses and donating them to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas, in Austin.

Two students, A.G. and C.S., helped deliver the horses, all beautifully made and carefully painted, to the Ronald McDonald House last week.

Paula Duke, the Volunteer and Programs Director at the Ronald McDonald House, was there to greet the young men and she told them a little bit about the role of the Ronald McDonald House.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities is an organization that takes care of families while their child is in the hospital or being treated in long-term outpatient treatments,” she said.

“The families that are staying here are going through something very stressful,” Duke continued, “and whether the rocking horses will be used for a child that’s in the hospital or a sibling, they will be very much appreciated, for having something like this donated at their time of crisis.”Ronald McDonald kiddo on a rocking horse

“Giddings reached out to us and let us know that this was something that they were doing and they wondered if this was something that we would find useful,” Duke said. 

The answer to that question can be found on the smile of the toddler shown here. He was among the first Ronald McDonald recipients of this donation from TJJD.

Giddings students designed and made the rocking horses in Martin Rangel’s woodshop/construction technology classes and then painted them in Michelle Silcox’s art classes.

The trip was a learning opportunity, and both young men represented their school and TJJD well. A.G. expressed that they were “happy to be able to do something for the kids,” and they are hoping to be able to do it again.RonadlMcDonald 4sml

Credit for this great work and partnership goes to all the youths involved, as well as the teachers and to Education Director Shelley McKinley and Giddings State School Assistant Principal Tracey Walker and all the members of staff who helped out with this project.

(Photos: TJJD Communications and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.)

 

You just read:

TJJD Youth Make and Donate Rocking Horses to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.