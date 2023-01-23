Submit Release
Game Wardens Respond to Waterbury Snowmobile Crash

On Saturday, January 21, the Vermont Warden Service responded to a snowmobile crash in Waterbury. 

Game wardens responded to the scene along with Stowe Rescue, Stowe Mountain Rescue, and the Stowe Police Department.  An investigation of the crash determined that Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour.

Dimaiolo lost control of the vehicle after hitting a water bar along Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) Trail 100a.  The vehicle deflected off a nearby tree and collided with second tree on the opposite side of the trail.  Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected from the snowmobile and collided with the second tree. 

Dimaiolo was transported out of the woods by Stowe Rescue and Stowe Mountain Rescue personnel.  She was then transported to Copley Hospital in Morristown and treated for severe but non-life-threatening injuries.  The juvenile passenger sustained no injuries and was evaluated on scene.

The snowmobile sustained heavy front-end damage and was removed from the trail by the guiding service.

