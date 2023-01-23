Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,370 in the last 365 days.

Author Serves Another Mystery Thriller in New Book

Anonymous attacks leave the family scared and scarred

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life seems idyllic for a proud and successful man who lives in the suburbs. In his retirement, he’s enjoying the fruits of his hard work and particularly takes pride in how well-kept his lawn is until a series of attacks aimed at him and his family make him and his family fear for their lives. Established author Douglas Strait serves another tale of mystery with surprises at every turn of the page in his new book, "Scarred."

Living in central Ohio, Douglas Strait has been interested in writing since his early years. A chance encounter with Oliver Stone and the discussion the two shared provided him the confidence to continue working on his craft. From this, he was able to produce several screenplays. He has also published several books, the most popular of which is "The Girl in the Cabin." He is currently in the process of developing books following a screenplay type of pacing. Another book, "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," is in the process of being made into a movie.

In this new offering, Strait introduces us to Tony Carson, a Black man enjoying his retirement. After many years of working, he is now enjoying time with his family in the house he purchased. He founds joy in maintaining his pristine lawn only to find it damaged one day by anonymous attackers. Initially brushing them off, Tony soon finds himself embroiled in a situation where he fears for his family’s safety as the attacks become more and more dangerous. Not knowing who the attacker is and his motives, Tony must find a way to identify his next move to secure his life and that of his family.

Will Tony ever find out who was behind these vicious attacks? Will he and his family make it? Find out by grabbing a copy of "Scarred" today. Out now in bookstores and on Amazon!

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Author Serves Another Mystery Thriller in New Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.