TheMiddleEast.com is available for Acquisition
This powerful geo-domain brand name is a game changer for a company that desires to be the dominant digital portal for all things related to The Middle East.
TheMiddleEast.com is an absolute 'must acquire' domain for an organization serious about having a significant and dominant overnight/instant digital and global presence in the Middle East.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geocentric Media, Inc. is pleased to announce the exclusive brokerage of TheMiddleEast.com, also known as “The Cradle Of Civilization”. The Middle East is home to 400M+ residents and an $80+ billion annual travel and tourism industry. TheMiddleEast.com represents one of the best digital assets that one could possibly own.
— Fred Mercaldo, CEO Geocentric Media
TheMiddleEast.com. One of the most important geographical regions in the world. TME is home to Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait, Dubai, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Oman, Palestine, Cypress, Bahrain and more. TheMiddleEast.com offers a massive opportunity for the acquiror to develop a digital portal that covers all of the relevant information in this most important region. The region includes both wealthy nations, (Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain) and all the travel and tourism, real estate and associated luxury opportunities, however, it also contains some of the poorest nations, (Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Comoros, Sudan) where quality reporting and introduction of digital information is vital for these countries to rebuild, improve, expand and enter the Digital Age.
TheMiddleEast.com represents a tremendous opportunity for a Digital Publisher to develop a legitimate digital network, one that provides a quality experience, with positive content for the region, along with content that pertains to real-time news, travel and tourism, events, real estate, shopping, political commentary and current events.
Fred Mercaldo, CEO of Geocentric Media, Inc states, “TheMiddleEast.com is an absolute 'must acquire' domain for an organization serious about having a significant and dominant overnight/instant digital and global presence in the Middle East. It will be THE expert and authority site for all things related to the Middle East for generations to come."
With geo-digital real estate selling at all-time highs (California.com sold for $3.M, and the 3 most recent City domain sales have closed between $1.5M to $2M), TheMiddleEast.com is a serious bargain at only $1,000,000.
In addition to traditional news, travel and tourism, events, shopping, real estate and political potential, the future opportunity for GeoDomains is incredible as represented in Web 3.0. Virtual land sales in 2022 topped $1.4B, up from $500M in 2021. TheMiddleEast.com is perfectly positioned to take full advantage of these opportunities that the Metaverse and Web 3.0 will offer.
To discuss this acquisition, please contact Mercaldo at Fred@GeocentricMedia.com.
