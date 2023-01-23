Author Deevine Reimagines a Popular Children’s Tale
Mongoose’s adventure gets the continuation it deservesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new book, author Ladene Hayes (writing under the pen name Deevine), explores what happens to Rikki Tikki Tavi, the character that Rudyard Kipling brought to life in a short story. Entitled “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi,” the book seeks to discover what happened to the mongoose after the short
story’s ending, specifically, what happened to the last egg.
Born in North Carolina, Ladene Hayes, fondly called Dee by those who know her, is a retired mother of one with two grandchildren. With a background in various fields such as general business, automotive technology, medical transcription, and notary public, she has 30 years of work experience under her name. A USMC veteran, some of Ladene’s hobbies include drawing, coloring, playing cards, working on puzzles, and reading and writing. Even during her twilight years, she still drives manual transmission to this day and is an impactful force in her community. She lives with her husband in North Carolina.
Having always been fascinated with what happened to Rikki Tikki Tavi, Ladene started to imagine what happened after the story ended. Starting at the age of nine, her imagination kept on working different scenarios as to what happened to the brave mongoose, and from then on, many angles and twists and turns in the story sprung. With her vivid imagination and creativity, she continued the little mongoose’s adventure, and the end result is this wonderful book that children of all ages are sure to enjoy.
Follow Rikki Tikki Tavi in his new adventure and see for yourself how the daring mongoose’s story unfolds in this reimagination. Grab your copy of “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi” today at bookstores near you!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube