Ladene Hayes Continues the Adventures of Rudyard Kipling’s Mongoose
The continuation of Kipling’s beloved tale captures the heart of readersCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Ladene Hayes, as a kid, wondered whatever happened to the courageous mongoose in Rudyard Kipling’s short story. In “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi,” Deevine (Hayes’ pen name) reimagines the story’s ending and furthers it with twists that are aligned with and are worthy of the original story’s ending.
A retired USMC worker, Ladene Hayes worked in different industries before settling to become a notary public, a career she pursued for thirty fruitful years. From her only son, she now has two wonderful grandchildren who fill her heart with joy. Born in the early ’50s in Asheboro, North Carolina, Dee as she is fondly referred to, also has an adventurous streak of her own. Even in her advanced years, she still drives and even rides motorcycles!
The ending of the original story penned by the famous Kipling has always perturbed Dee and this has prompted her to reimagine alternative endings to the beloved story. Especially curious as to what happened to the last egg, she wrote plausible scenes in her head, which translated into many angles and twists in the story; the end product is this book, “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi.” Infusing new adventures and introducing characters not found in the original story, this book provides a landing pad for Rikki Tikki Tavi’s greatest fear. Along with the new adventures come the answers to what happened to the brave little mongoose.
A creative continuation to the popular children’s story, get a copy of this book that you can read with family and children. Available on Amazon.com and bookstores near you. Grab a copy of “The Continuing Saga of Rikki Tikki Tavi” today!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube