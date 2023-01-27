New Music Channel Just released by Daryl Yurek
Daryl Yurek
Daryl Yureks New Youtube Channel will contain Folk, Country, Pop and RockLONDON, ON, CANADA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new youtube site to showcase music has now been published by Daryl Yurek. The new site focuses on the music of the last 50 years.
Many of the songs are covers of the greats from the last century. Artists like Lois Armstrong, the Beatles, Elvis Presley, James Taylor, Bob Dylan, and Arlo Guthery, Eric Clapton to name a few. In addition, the site has music that incorporated the guitar into the melody. This method has developed a style of incorporating the melody into the chords as it is played This is called the Chord melody style and is a way of playing a song as a completely self-contained solo arrangement. It's essentially a classical guitar approach.
When done to pop tunes, it is usually called the chord melody approach. Its name comes from the approach: The player plays the melody while playing the chords at the same time. This style of guitar playing is very entertaining and difficult. The site is unusual because its content spans an entire century and finds the best of each decade. New content will be added to the site every week from a variety of players.
darylyurek@gmail.com