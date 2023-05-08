ReadySpaces Grows it's Bay Area Presence with a Sixth Location Launching in Hayward, CA

ReadySpaces has just closed on a new deal to expand its presence in the Bay Area, with a +150,000 SF facility launching in Hayward, CA.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadySpaces, a leading provider of innovative workspace solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, announced it has signed a new lease for a +150,000 SF industrial building in Hayward, CA. The building is shared with an existing logistics/distribution business. Located right off the 92 connector bridge, offering lower prices of the east bay as conveniently as possible to startups and other businesses on the higher-priced Peninsula.

This will bring the total number of locations in the Bay Area to six (San Jose, Santa Clara, South San Francisco x2, Richmond, and Hayward).

