UM6P Ventures Invests in Zuri Health

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuri Health is proud to announce UM6P Ventures’ new investment into its healthcare and telemedicine platform which is revolutionizing the way patients receive medical care.

Launched in 2021, Zuri Health is a telemedicine company that provides quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to patients across Africa via mobile app, website, WhatsApp chatbot, and SMS service. The app allows patients to chat and consult with doctors, buy medication from pharmacies, book labs and diagnostic tests, and schedule home visits with licensed medical doctors.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for telemedicine has become increasingly clear. Traditional in-person medical appointments can be risky, especially for vulnerable populations. This healthcare telemedicine startup offers a safe and convenient alternative that allows patients to receive the care they need without leaving their homes.

UM6P Ventures’ investment will be used to support the growth and expansion of Zuri Health. The funding will be used to enhance its current technology, hire additional staff, and expand the services and markets available to patients. With this investment Zuri Health will be able to reach more patients and improve the quality of care they receive.

Zuri Health has already seen significant success, with a growing number of patients turning to virtual consultations. The telemedicine platform is easy to use and offers a wide range of services, including remote diagnostics, virtual consultations with specialists, and prescription delivery. The platform is also fully integrated with electronic medical records, making it easy for patients to share their medical history with their doctor.

Zuri Health has onboarded over 600+ doctors to its platform and acquired over 16 pharmacy partners and 29 lab partners, including PharmaPlus and Ilara Health. Through these partnerships, Zuri Health has recorded over 10,000 lab and pharmacy orders and 24,000 WhatsApp Bot interactions.

Since its inception, Zuri Health has garnered up to 19 awards and recognitions. It was the winner of the Villgro Africa Healthcare Innovation Challenge in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson Impact Ventures to support front-line health workers. It also won the SANKALP Awards 2022.

UM6P Ventures is excited to be a part of this innovative healthcare solution and looks forward to supporting the growth of the startup in the future. With this investment, the startup will be able to make a positive impact on the healthcare industry and improve the lives of patients all over the world.

Zuri Health's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Titilola Olaolu-Hassan shared: “Being at the helm of a rapidly growing and evolving company like Zuri Health is an interesting challenge. The company's growth rate shows that we are doing something right. We will continue to improve our operations and services to serve people better."

Yasser Biaz, CEO at UM6P Ventures stated: “Several healthcare providers and facilities are still centralized in major cities or urban centers. Our investment in Zuri Health is what will help us in filling that gap, increase efficiency in the pharma supply chain, and broaden our reach. There’s no way enough hospitals will be built to reach everybody with the health care that they need.”

This partnership is a step towards a more accessible and efficient healthcare system, where patients can receive the care they need regardless of their location. UM6P Ventures believes that telemedicine is the future of healthcare and is committed to investing in companies that are making a positive impact on the industry.

UM6P Ventures’ investment in Zuri Health is a significant step in the right direction for the future of healthcare and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of patients everywhere.

About UM6P Ventures

UM6P Ventures is an African based early-stage ventures firm operating two funds; a Digital Transformation fund and a Deeptech Ventures fund.

UM6P Ventures invests in pre-seed and seed Digital Transformation startups alongside partners from its vast network of native and international programs including incubators and accelerators and investors such as Business Angels and VCs. UM6P Ventures provides an unmatched ability to invest, build and scale businesses.

About Zuri Health

Providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions is at the heart of Zuri Health.

Zuri Health has a vision for a healthier world where people live longer, happier lives, where we anticipate and meet your health needs, not just in curing illnesses but in preventing them. Zuri is at the forefront of making transformative healthcare experiences universally accessible to all.

We are creating an all-inclusive service that caters for all individuals with a mobile device, regardless of their location, health history and social status.

Riding the wave of the digital revolution and abundance of opportunity, we have taken time to develop Zuri Health; an all-inclusive integrated mobile app, SMS service, WhatsApp Chatbot and dedicated web apps that connect patients with doctors and other healthcare services.

Public Relations Contacts

Zuri Health

+254 742 820051

pr@zuri.health