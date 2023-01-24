Gulf States Engineering, Inc. (GSE) Engineer Named Mechanical Engineer of the Year
Justin Thibodeaux, P.E. selected as Mechanical Engineer of the YearMOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Thibodeaux, P.E., a mechanical engineer, and project manager with Gulf States Engineering, Inc. (GSE) has been named 2022 Mechanical Engineer of the Year by the Mobile Area Council of Engineers (MACE). MACE honors professionals in engineering for their achievements, leadership, and community service.
The awards have been presented each year in Mobile, Ala. for over 20 years. MACE serves as a non-profit organization that not only recognizes those in the community for their outstanding accomplishments but also supports science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activities and provides two scholarships to University of South Alabama Engineering students.
“This is such an honor for me and my family. It’s an exciting time at GSE and to be recognized not only for projects, but also community service is humbling,” said Justin Thibodeaux, P.E., Mechanical Engineer, and Project Manager for GSE.
Justin earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Mississippi State University. He has been employed with GSE since 2013. Justin is a licensed professional engineer in Alabama, Mississippi, and Nevada.
His outstanding contributions include leading and managing multiple industrial and commercial projects as well as serving as a trusted leader for GSE and its customers. He has played a key role in building and strengthening partnerships with clients.
Justin has mentored new talent by inviting engineering students to learn more about the field and guiding them on their career paths. He has trained seven (7) young engineers at GSE who are currently excelling in their field. In addition, Justin has volunteered his time to several charities, including collaborating with representatives at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport, Miss. to help donate, and build a STEM area that will be maintained by GSE.
Justin will accept the award at the MACE Awards on January 26, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama at the MacQueen Alumni Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama. The awards program will begin at 7 pm.
About Gulf States Engineering, Inc.
Founded in 1998, Gulf States Engineering, Inc. (GSE) is a multidiscipline engineering firm with a wide variety of experience in heavy industrial, commercial, and government projects. GSE was founded in 1998. The firm’s staff includes planners, multi-disciplinary engineers (Structural, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, and Fire Protection), surveyors, and program/construction managers. GSE is headquartered in Mobile, AL, and has regional offices located in Gulfport, MS, and Nashville, TN. For more information go to: GSEeng.com.
