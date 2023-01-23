Police search for three missing persons in Makira Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers at Kirakira Police Station in Makira Ulawa Province are searching for three missing persons who went missing on 16 January 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Province Superintendent Peter Siatai says, “According to the report an Outboard Motor (OBM) canoe powered with 40 HP engine had left Kirakira town between 4:30pm and 5pm headed back to Na’ana Elite logging company camp site in East Makira with 14 passengers on board.”

PPC Sitai says, “Upon arrival the boat was unable to go ashore due to big waves developed at the passage.The skipper then divert the boat to a nearby logging camp at Tamana where the boat manage to go ashore. ”

“It was already dark and as the passengers were still in the process of offloading their belongings, suddenly a big wave and a strong current pulled the boat back into the deep water where the boat unfortunately overturned,” PPC Sitai adds.

“11 passengers managed to swim safely ashore while one female adult with two children ages three and seven went missing.”

Police was informed and was unable to do the search due to bad weather. During the search, the body of the missing female adult was found at Taura point near Namuga sub-station. While the two children are still missing.

“I want to strongly warn my good people of Solomon Islands to never overload your boats. Listen to the sea safety messages that the RSIPF and other authorities have been repeating over the years. Check the weather before you travel. Always carry life jackets and other marine safety on board for your passengers. In addition, do not drink alcohol when you travelling in these small boats between our islands. You are only endangering your life and that of your passengers,” PPC Sitai emphasises.

Police Kirakira can be contacted on phone – 50266 or 50276.

