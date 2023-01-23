Submit Release
Quantfury Surpasses $250M in Commissions and Fees Saved for Users, Introduces New Functionality Showing Real-Time Insight Into Savings

Quantfury Trading Limited ("Quantfury"), a global multi-asset brokerage firm that has delivered trading and investing at real-time spot prices of global exchanges with zero commissions and borrowing fees since late 2018, announces the major milestone of surpassing $250 million in fees saved for its users.

With the latest version of the Quantfury app and web trading platforms, Quantfurians can now check in real time how much they have saved on fees for their open and closed trades in comparison to other widely used trading platforms globally, the likes of eToro brokerage, Binance exchange, etc.

Quantfury Trading CEO Ali Pourdad comments, "Quantfury continues to deliver unmatched conditions for trading and investing globally and now we are pleased to offer an added level of unmatched transparency."

The total fees and commissions savings feature will also be highlighted on www.quantfury.com in real time, tracking alongside monthly volumes and the number of Quantfurians, demonstrating Quantfury's continuing commitment to providing unmatched trading conditions and transparency for its global retail audience.

About Quantfury

Quantfury is a global brokerage that offers commission-free trading and investing at real-time spot prices of global and crypto exchanges. Founded by a group of traders, quants and machine-learning professionals in 2017, Quantfury's mission is to change the exploitative retail trading industry globally, making it cost-effective, fair and transparent. As of 2023, Quantfury has 400,000-plus users in more than 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.quantfury.com.

