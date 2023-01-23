Citrine Informatics Appoints CCO Scott Carlyle

Citrine Informatics is proud to announce the appointment of Scott Carlyle as Chief Customer Officer. Scott brings over 20 years of experience in selling and commercial operations to the team, and will be responsible for leading Citrine's sales, partnerships, customer engagement, and success strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join the team at Citrine. His experience and expertise in commercial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale our business," said Citrine CEO, Greg Mulholland.

Scott joins Citrine from aPriori, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. During his tenure, he helped grow the company over 400% and establish aPriori as the leading manufacturing simulation platform.

"I am excited to join the team at Citrine and to work with the company's innovative technology to help customers to reduce the time and investment to develop high performance sustainable materials," said Scott Carlyle.

The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include LyondellBasell, Eastman, Ubiquitous Energy, Morrow Batteries, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe.

For more information about Citrine Informatics, please visit the company's website at http://citrine.io.

