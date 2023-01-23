Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 341,847 in the last 365 days.

Citrine Informatics Appoints CCO Scott Carlyle

Citrine Informatics is proud to announce the appointment of Scott Carlyle as Chief Customer Officer. Scott brings over 20 years of experience in selling and commercial operations to the team, and will be responsible for leading Citrine's sales, partnerships, customer engagement, and success strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Scott join the team at Citrine. His experience and expertise in commercial leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale our business," said Citrine CEO, Greg Mulholland.

Scott joins Citrine from aPriori, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. During his tenure, he helped grow the company over 400% and establish aPriori as the leading manufacturing simulation platform.

"I am excited to join the team at Citrine and to work with the company's innovative technology to help customers to reduce the time and investment to develop high performance sustainable materials," said Scott Carlyle.

The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include LyondellBasell, Eastman, Ubiquitous Energy, Morrow Batteries, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe.

For more information about Citrine Informatics, please visit the company's website at http://citrine.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005148/en/

You just read:

Citrine Informatics Appoints CCO Scott Carlyle

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.