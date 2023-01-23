Chairish Announces The Chairish Art Gallery at Bergdorf Goodman

Debuting in the landmark New York City department store, The Chairish Art Gallery is the brand's first foray into physical retail

Chairish, the design industry's leading luxury online marketplace for one-of-a-kind home furnishings and art, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of The Chairish Art Gallery, Chairish's inaugural brick-and-mortar retail experience, in partnership with Bergdorf Goodman. The iconic New York City retailer will showcase the gallery, which features a special collection of over 300 original artworks only available for purchase in-store. The event coincides with Chairish's 10th birthday and marks a milestone in the company's rapid ascent from a homemade, founder-backed start-up, to an international luxury brand.

From January 19 – April 10, 2023, Chairish will be presenting pieces from 30 original artists in a series of imaginative and memorable vignettes across five connected, themed rooms, including: Pop Art, The Fashion Editor's Apartment, American Craft, The Winter Conservatory, and Ode to New York.

"There is no better partner for Chairish's first-ever shop than Bergdorf Goodman, the most magical and iconic department store in the world," said Anna Brockway, president and co-founder of Chairish. "We look forward to welcoming design and art lovers to discover some of Chairish's most coveted artists in The Chairish Art Gallery. The works for sale were expressly created for Bergdorf Goodman and will only be available in store until April 10."

"Bergdorf Goodman is thrilled to partner with Chairish and bring this unique experience to our Fifth Avenue flagship," said Andrew Mandell, vice president and DMM, Bergdorf Goodman. "The creatively curated galleries exemplify what makes Chairish such a wonderful destination for design and provide a platform for artists and designers to be seen by visitors from around the world."

The Chairish Art Gallery invites shoppers to start their in-person experience beginning with the Pop Art room. As a celebration of one of Chairish's most in-demand artists, Ron Giusti, the space will feature a tiled gallery of one-of-a-kind works from the painter. In The Fashion Editor's Apartment, visitors will discover a space of curated pieces inspired by the glamorous and highly personal spaces of America's legendary female editors. Vibrant, figurative works from Rebecca Jack dance alongside fashion illustrations from Manuel Santelices, while paintings from Sean Kratzert, Flore and Anne-Louise Ewen introduce elements of the colorful and abstract. The central room will celebrate American Craft with exclusive portraiture from artists like Susannah Carson, Daniel Falcón and more.

Visitors will then enter The Winter Conservatory room, a flourishing greenhouse of art featuring an assortment of contemporary still lives, botanical photography and modernist landscapes. Exclusive pieces from Bridgehampton artist Bill Tansey will be featured alongside works from London-based artist Venetia Syms and photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank. The installation will further breathe life into the walls with works such as Paige Dorsey's ceramic snake mirror and paper flowers from beloved designer Livia Cetti's The Green Vase. The final vignette, Ode to New York, celebrates the Big Apple with a space of cozy sophistication inspired by a nightcap at one of the city's stately cocktail and piano lounges, with pieces from beloved New York illustrators Happy Menocal and Tug Rice.

The Chairish Art Gallery will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET daily from January 19 – April 10, 2023, and will be located on the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman at 754 Fifth Avenue in New York City. All the works featured are exclusive to The Chairish Art Gallery and only available in-store at Bergdorf Goodman for a limited time.

About Chairish

Founded in 2013, Chairish is the leading online emporium where designers and tastemakers shop for exceptional home furnishings and art. Named the #1 "can't live without decorating app" that "will change the way you shop for furniture online" by Architectural Digest, Chairish delights millions of shoppers with its expert curation of exclusive and diverse inventory, refreshing shopping experience and award-winning customer care. As a marketplace, Chairish is committed to building a more sustainable home industry that's kinder to the planet and supports the circular economy through the buying and reselling of vintage and antique pieces. Entrepreneur lists Chairish as one of the "best entrepreneurial companies in America'' and USA Today readers named Chairish the "best place to shop online for furniture and home decor." Chairish has raised funding from investors such as Tritium Partners, Altos Ventures Ltd, Azure Capital and O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures. Chairish Inc. is the San Francisco-based parent company of Chairish.com and Pamono.com.

About Bergdorf Goodman

A New York landmark since 1901, Bergdorf Goodman represents the global pinnacle of style, service and modern luxury. With its rich history of showcasing leading and emerging designers, the iconic store at 5th Avenue and 58th Street—the crossroads of fashion—is a singular destination for discerning customers around the world. BG.com expands on Bergdorf Goodman's heritage, showcasing coveted collections for men and women in an unparalleled online shopping experience. Bergdorf Goodman is part of Neiman Marcus Group.

