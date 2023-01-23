Zero-Energy Consulting Engineering Firm, CMTA, Expands High-Performance Consulting Engineering Services in Western U.S.

The new acquisition positions Legence, a Blackstone company, to provide zero-energy and decarbonization engineering services in Colorado

CMTA, a Legence company, announced today its merger with KLOK Group from Golden, Colorado after its acquisition by CMTA's parent company, Legence. This acquisition benefits each company by increasing its geographic reach, engineering capacity, and ability to provide high-performance design and energy-efficient solutions to its clients.

CMTA joined Legence in 2021 to help create the world's first Energy Transition Accelerator™ and the leading end-to-end provider of energy and sustainability solutions and services for high-performance buildings. KLOK Group joins the platform as part of CMTA to expand services in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain market.

With 32 offices across the country, CMTA brings zero-energy building design, carbon neutrality, scalable renewable design, and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) solutions to the Denver market. The key markets CMTA serves include K-12 and higher education, healthcare, federal and local governmental entities, science and technology, and commercial work.

With the addition of KLOK Group, CMTA has more than 700 engineering professionals. And with recent legislation both nationally with the Inflation Reduction Act and locally with the Energize Denver initiative, the firm is uniquely positioned to help architects and building owners reduce their carbon footprint, electrify their buildings, and generate innovative solutions for high-performing buildings.

"From the beginning, we felt that KLOK Group was uniquely aligned to CMTA's culture and values, and I am excited to have them board for the next chapter of growth. Together our teams will bring CMTA's brand of highly sustainable, energy-efficient building engineering to the Denver market and make a real difference in the built community," Jimmy Benson, CMTA President.

"Joining CMTA allows us to deepen our offerings to our clients while maintaining our team and office in Golden," says Leif Rosenvold, KLOK Group founder and principal. "We're pleased that KLOK's and CMTA's cultures mesh so well, as do our goals for creating innovative, high-performance buildings."

Damian Smith, KLOK Group principal and co-founder, adds, "Colorado has long been a leader in embracing energy-efficient strategies in design and building. We're excited to join forces with CMTA, which will help us augment the kind of innovative thinking and data-driven research that the market needs and wants."

About CMTA

CMTA, a Legence company, specializes in creating and maintaining high-performing facilities and energy systems by providing energy solutions, energy consulting and engineering, and performance contracting services. CMTA is recognized as a leader in sustainable facility design and energy efficiency retrofits, often providing performance contracting and consulting engineering services together as part of larger multi-disciplinary comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit www.cmta.com.

About Legence

Legence, a Blackstone portfolio company, is an Energy Transition Accelerator™ that provides advisory services and implementation focused on financing, designing, building, and servicing complex systems in mission-critical and high-performance facilities. With five-plus decades of expertise in the built environment, Legence has a proven track record of reducing carbon emissions, implementing renewables, lowering utility costs through efficiency consumption, and making systems run better at unmatched speed and scale. To learn more about Legence and its services, visit https://www.wearelegence.com/.

