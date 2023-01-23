Children's Book Series Author, Weruché Uzoka George, Is “Tired” Of People Mislabeling Africa As A Country
Author of the Princess Naku™ series, created the cultural travel guide and fictional character to help future generations properly identify African nations
The [first] book is such an educational, cultural, and imaginative journey into Africa... I truly loved reading this and enjoyed the experience with my daughters.”HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Nigerian asylee has created a 57-book educational series all about countries in Africa. Weruché Uzoka George uses a fictional character named 'Princess Naku' to guide readers around the different countries in the continent. The books are a child-friendly literary tool to teach regional awareness of the continent. The Princess Naku™ series debuted in November 2021 and is only available as a hardcover on Amazon or the Author's site. Parents can order online. Educators are encouraged to contact the author for classroom use.
In a 2002 geography literacy study conducted by National Geographic, U.S. citizens were next to last on the list of countries that can identify countries belonging to Africa. According to the media outlet, the results have not truly changed over the last 20 years. Positioning her purpose with the United Nations’ SDG (goal #4) 2030 focus, Weruché is hyper-focused on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education while promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.
The Princess Naku™ series author wrote the books in one year after discovering the gap in American education. Weruché states, "I decided it's time to educate our children about Africa and its territories. It's a severe injustice that people are unaware that Africa has 54 countries and two disputed territories." The books explore the many territories and nations of Africa. This includes the rich history behind each nation, its culture, food, people, and the unique environments that belong to each nation. Children will have an opportunity to explore less traveled regions with Princess Naku™ like São Tomé and Príncipe, Mali, Eritrea, Uganda, and many more. Princess Naku™ series is aligned with the WIIN organization (Weruché Inspires International) values and ethos.
Journalists that follow education in America, leaders representing immigrants, or children's books with Black leads are encouraged to contact Weruché George via email for press inquiries.
About Weruché Uzoka George
Weruché George, a Nigerian-born writer relocated to the United States in 2005 and has made Hamden, Connecticut her home since then. She graduated cum laude from Quinnipiac University and has a master’s degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree in Human Rights Studies from Columbia University.
In 2015, Weruché incorporated a charitable, educational arts and culture non-profit organization: Weruche Inspires International is headquartered in Connecticut. WIIN is committed to uplifting the voices of women and girls, immigrants, and underrepresented, diverse communities.
Princess Naku in Africa