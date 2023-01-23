PM Consulting Group Earns CMMI Institute Level 3 Re-Certification, Validating Ongoing Commitment To Provide Service Excellence

Rigorous Audit Reinforces PMCG as a High-Performing Company Across Business Capabilities

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced it has achieved Level 3 (Services) re-certification from the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Institute. Earning the Level 3 appraisal from the prestigious CMMI Institute reinforces PMCG's reputation for exceptional customer service, performance standards, and continuity of operations.



CMMI is a globally recognized capability and risk management framework designed to assess the maturity of an organization’s processes and provide guidance to improve essential elements of effective processes that ultimately enhance business performance and customer satisfaction. The CMMI-Services Level 3 indicates that PMCG’s organization-wide standards and repeatable processes, such as project management reviews, quarterly performance reviews, customer satisfaction, and incident response, focus on quantifiable outcomes. These well-defined standards guide the company across all projects, programs, and portfolios.

“Every day, we focus on excellence to ensure we meet the needs of our customers,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “CMMI Level 3 certification is clear and objective validation that we are living up to the standards we set for ourselves. It also reassures our customers that we take excellence seriously, so they can trust in our commitment to their missions.”

The successful appraisal is based on the Institute’s new version 2.0, which is a more comprehensive and stringent set of standards than the original certification PMCG received in 2019 based on CMMI version 1.3 standards. The CMMI Institute provides the tools and support for organizations to benchmark their capabilities and builds maturity by comparing their operations to best practices and identifying performance gaps.

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

