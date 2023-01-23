Sparkling Bottled Water Market to Reach US$52.96 Billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Global Prevalence Of Incessant Ailments Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Sparkling Bottled Water Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sparkling Bottled Water Market size is estimated to reach $52.96 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Sparkling bottled water which is also termed as carbonated bottled water is motionless water in which carbon dioxide gas has been dissolved under pressure, packaged in bottles. The increasing apprehension of ailments resulting from consuming polluted tap water and the effortless mobility and convenience offered by sparkling bottled water is driving the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market. Carbonation in sparkling water produces carbonic acid, turning it a little more acidic than regular tap water. Carbonic acid is weak and not very corroding. The issue appears when manufacturers opt for including citric acid or phosphoric acid in their carbonated water for flavoring. The principal dissimilarity between seltzer water and sparkling water lies in where the carbonation comes from. If the carbonation is artificial, it is possibly seltzer water (soda water) or club soda (soda) and managed like a soda. If the bubbles are happening organically, direct from the source, it is sparkling water. The trend for resealable and recyclable packaging material, highly developed transparent bottles or inks, and coatings smeared on the bottles for improved customer experience by way of rare visual effects coupled with expanded shelf appeal is set to propel the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This represents the Sparkling Bottled Water Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17784/sparkling-bottled-water-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America Sparkling Bottled Water Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the boost in awareness amidst the customers regarding the health advantages of intake of sparkling bottled water or carbonated water and the heightening inclination towards a lifestyle catering to good health and well-being in the North American region.

2. Sparkling Bottled Water Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning perception and customer's preference towards sparkling bottled water or carbonated water as a healthy option in comparison to carbonated drinks and the proliferating trend for premium and functional water.

3. However, the soaring high cost of sparkling bottled water when compared with additional carbonated beverages is one of the principal factors hampering the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market.

4. Nonetheless, endeavors are being made by key players to make sparkling bottled water more accessible. Sparkling Bottled Water Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sparkling Bottled Water Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17784

Segmental Analysis:

1. Sparkling water has equal hydrating capabilities to still water. Furthermore, the Flavored segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its taste, effervescence, and health advantages like hydration, nil concealed constituents, more foiling and interesting than plain water, and avoidance of constipation.

2. The Online Stores segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the increased customer inclination towards online shopping coupled with benefits like delivery at door-step and free shipping attracting millennials and younger generations.

3. The Sparkling Bottled Water Market can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America Sparkling Bottled Water Market held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. This region's growth is owing to the increasing count of innovative product launches and the soaring concentration of key players like PepsiCo and Coco-Cola in the region.

4. The increasing count of diabetic and obese patients coupled with the heightening consciousness regarding health problems related to the intake of soft drinks like diabetes, obesity, and other ailments is propelling the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

5. The consortium members were included of L'Oréal, Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, and PepsiCo. In May 2021, PepsiCo, the chief food and beverage firm, introduced its most recent innovation, soul boost, a sparkling water beverage with a spattering of real juice and functional constituents. Soul boost picks up the cheer of a fruity drink by way of light, guilt-free sparkling water refreshment. It has two varieties, Lift and Ease, which provide four pleasing flavors.

6. Bottled water is priced about 250 to 10000 times more than tap water depending on the world's various regions. Numerous governments inspire people to consume tap water which is more affordable than bottled water which may be sparkling water or carbonated water.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sparkling Bottled Water industry are -

1. Danone

2. Cott

3. PepsiCo

4. Nestle

5. A.G. Barr

Click on the following link to buy the Sparkling Bottled Water Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17784

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Bottled Water Processing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bottled-Water-Processing-Market-Research-504485

B. Flavored Bottled Water Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Flavored-Bottled-Water-Market-Research-504508

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062