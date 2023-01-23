Exco Technologies Limited Announces Cyber Security Incident

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited ("Exco" or the "Company") (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF), a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries, announces that three production facilities within it's Large Mould Group are recovering from a cyber incident. The balance of the Company's operations remain unaffected.



Upon learning of the incident last week, Exco took steps to secure its systems and mitigate the impact to the Company's data and operations. Independent experts have been retained to assist the Company in dealing with the matter in accordance with industry best practices.

Exco temporarily disabled certain computer systems as it investigates this incident. The Company is in the process of safely bringing these systems back online, and at this time expects operations to be substantially restored over the next two weeks.

Exco is currently assessing the financial impact of the situation. Shipments to customers have not and are not expected to be materially interrupted.

Exco is committed to data security, is taking the matter very seriously and thanks its customers and partners for their understanding as it seeks to remediate the situation.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233 Website: https://www.excocorp.com