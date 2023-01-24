Quick Service Restaurant Market to Reach US$373.7 Billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Profitable Advantages of Self-Serviced Restaurants are Projected to Drive the Growth of Quick Service Restaurant Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Quick Service Restaurant Market size is estimated to reach $373.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Quick Service Restaurants or fast food restaurants serve fast food cuisines like Pizza and need minimal table service. The self-service restaurant normally needs diners to serve themselves food. Casual dining restaurants have a greater upscale setting and frequently have more intricate menus. It is typical for consumers to dine in at a casual dining restaurant. Quick service restaurants offer ready-to-eat foods needing minimal preparation time. Fusion cuisines are prepared of bits and pieces of distinct cultures. The surging intake of ready-to-eat food by the working populace is set to drive the Quick Service Restaurant Market. The substantial expansion of fast food restaurants in rising economies is set to propel the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Quick Service Restaurant Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Quick-Service-Restaurant-Market-Research-510662

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America (Quick Service Restaurant Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the emerging trend of partaking in ready-to-eat foods in the North American region.

2. Quick Service Restaurant Market growth is being driven by the soaring intake of fast foods and ready-to-eat foods by consumers. However, the dearth of best practices by fast food restaurants resulting in deterioration in the quality of food is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant Market.

3. Quick Service Restaurant Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Quick Service Restaurant Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510662

Segmental Analysis:

1. The economical cost of meals provided together with the accessibility of tacos, toasts and cakes is further propelling the growth of the Independent segment. Furthermore, the Chain segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring recognition of chains of fast food restaurants like Subway, McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Wendy’s and Taco Bells.

2. The hectic lifestyle, development of franchises and effectiveness in production are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Turkish & Lebanese segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging count of restaurants serving açma, ayvalik tostu, balik ekmek, börek, döner, dürüm, gözleme, kebap, kestane, kokoreç, kol böregi, kumpir, kürt böregi, lahmacun, midye dolma and shawarma.

3. North America (Quick Service Restaurant Market) held the largest Quick Service Restaurant Market share with 32% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging inclination of consumers towards economical fast foods in the North American region.

4. As per Fast Casual Restaurant Industry Trends and Statistics on brandongaille.com, the statistics on the frequency of visits per month indicate that 25% of visits happen 2-3 times per month. The application of virtual/augmented reality in casual dining restaurants can develop rare customer experiences.

5. These digital trends in Casual Dining are therefore driving the growth of the Quick Service Restaurant Industry, thereby contributing to the Quick Service Restaurant Industry Outlook during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Quick Service Restaurant industry are -

1. Domino’s Pizza Inc.

2. Burger King

3. Dunkin Brands Group

4. Chick-fil-A

5. McDonald’s Corporation

Click on the following link to buy the Quick Service Restaurant Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510662

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Restaurant Consumables Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15525/restaurant-consumables-market.html

B. Service Robotics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15810/service-robotics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062