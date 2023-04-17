Philomena Meets Lion in Courageous Debut Memoir of Woman’s Lifelong Search for Her Birth Mother

NO STONE UNTURNED: A REMARKABLE JOURNEY TO IDENTITY by Nadean Stone
An inspirational and courageous debut memoir.”
— Kirkus Reviews
UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newborn was abandoned on Christmas Eve by her young, unwed mother.
It triggered an incredible 44-year search for the girl to find her.
Told with humor and suspense, NO STONE UNTURNED: A REMARKABLE JOURNEY TO IDENTITY chronicles debut author Nadean Stone’s search for her birth mother utilizing DNA technology and innovative detective skills.
The desperation of the search sinks in as readers become familiar with the author’s narrative, the life she stumbled into, the friends and family who were supportive or not, the tragedies she encountered, and all the pieces and reasons that come together in explaining why Nadean, or anyone for that matter, would want to know their true identity.
“Many illegitimate newborns in Canada were sold or illegally given away by the Catholic Church and other institutions in the 1950s. On December 18, 1952, I became one of those babies,” Nadean writes.
Between 1945 and 1973, about 350,000 unmarried Canadian mothers were coerced or forced into giving their babies up for adoption. Many babies, like Nadean Stone, were illegally given away, like a puppy at the pound, for a nominal donation to the church.
To add to the real-life drama, Nadean battles an aggressive form of cancer, experiences a harrowing escape from a Caribbean island and suffers great losses that would break many a spirit.
Fans of "Inheritance" by Dani Shapiro, "The Lost Child of Philomena Lee" by Martin Sixsmith, and "A Long Way Home" by Saroo Brierley, which became the movie “Lion,” will love NO STONE UNTURNED, an inspiring memoir of courage and perseverance, proving miraculous and happy endings can be achieved when we never give up.
Praise for NO STONE UNTURNED already is pouring in.
“An inspirational and courageous debut memoir.” --Kirkus Reviews
“If ever a cable series suggested its own sequel that promised to be just as or more captivating than the original, “The Handmaid's Tale,” this would be it.” --The Parklander Magazine
“A must-read! Makes you laugh and cry and giggle at times, but such a fabulous read.” --Love Reading, the UK's Leading Book Recommendation Website
“A fast page-turning saga of personal hardships, triumphs, loss, and love. Her perseverance to find the truth about her family and what it really means validates the spirit of humanity.” --Jane Ubell-Meyer, CEO and Founder of Bedside Reading
“Through challenges and hardships, grief and loss, Nadean's persistence and courage will keep you riveted.” --Valerie Andrews, Executive Director, Origins Canada
“All the elements for a great movie: real-life drama, pain, suspense, romance, royalty, politics, and more.” --Margie Diaz, Association of Legal Administrators
NO STONE UNTURNED is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nadean Stone was born in Blind River Ontario, Canada. She is a Legal Management Consultant and author. She works as an advocate for children and adoptees, with an interest in public policy and legislation. In July 2018 she filed a petition with the UN Commission on the Rights of the Child illuminating numerous Articles of the UN Convention that the Province of Ontario has violated in its treatment of illegally adopted children.
Nadean spent 44 years searching for her birth mother, challenging the current law in Ontario, Canada regarding non-adoptees’ access to their birth records. She is currently exploring the transformation of her memoir into a screenplay and working on a series of children’s stories about her adventures on her grandmother’s farm. Visit www.nadeanstone.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.