Attorney General’s Office Conducting Investigation of Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Deptford

DEPTFORD — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred today, Jan. 22, 2023, in Deptford, N.J. One male was fatally wounded. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers responded to a residence on Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County today following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded. Emergency medical personnel responded to render aid to the injured male, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

