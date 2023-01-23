Albert KURU: “Artists Can Now Reach 300+ Media Outlets Simultaneously"
The agenda covers all platforms where people are present. In order to make a difference, it is necessary to be at the center of both social media and press organizations.”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the digital age, reaching a wide audience across multiple platforms is crucial for success in advertising. ViewsOn, the leading PR company, understands this and offers its clients the opportunity to be seen on various platforms, including websites, social media, press release outlets, and even television.
With ViewsOn, businesses can expand their reach and make a lasting impact in the industry. Albert Kuru, founder of ViewsOn, who has been an advertising specialist for many years; He stated that in recent years, not only companies but also talented people have applied to Viewson to promote themselves. Emphasizing that musicians, dancers, models and content producers on social media are the leading ones among these, Albert Kuru said, “5 years ago, 80% of our customers were e-commerce companies or entrepreneurs who wanted to announce themselves in the world's biggest press releases. But now more than 50% of our customers are talented individual customers. When musicians usually release a new album, it's best to promote it.
They contact us to reach the press for the purpose. We also carry out their work with great pleasure. Frankly, the fact that most of our customers are artists rather than working with corporate companies has added color to our work and made it enjoyable."
Views On LLC is an advertising company that was founded in the United States of America in 2018 and it has a branch in Montenegro. They offer a wide range of advertising services from digital media to Press media outlets.
The European office of the company was established in Montenegro towards the end of 2022 under the name "LANGSOFT". Thus, it continues its activities with the legal name "LANGSOFT DOO" in Europe and the legal name "VIEWS ON LLC" in America. Building connections with your target audience is the only way to get your product or service to sell. And honing in on a specific group of people to sell to will catapult your brand to instant recognition. For this reason, ViewsOn have more than 10,000 members in over 40 countries; wanting to reach wider audiences is being made easy.
We provide services via the following:
- Social media promotion (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Linkedin, Telegram, etc.) and social platforms (YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, Twitch, Pinterest, Dailymotion).
- PR services for corporate companies, musicians, actors, dancers, content producers, influencers and many more individual identities.
Press Release services as our major product covers distribution services with our contracted news organizations in different countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, Dubai, Europe, Spain, France, China, Turkey, Brazil, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Balkans Countries such as Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and many more; cutting across 300+ media outlets in total including Newspapers, Televisions and Magazines.
Some Benefits of Our Press Release Services:
- Companies that sell products can promote their products to millions of people around the world in the most organic ways and get real customers, subscribers, fanbase, etc. A musician can showcase himself in the biggest press organizations and get real followers.
- One of the most effective ways to get you the brand image recognition you want is through a press release. Press release services will help you reach your target audience, build media relationships, and get your brand to where you want it to be.
- By being in control of what your press release says and who it targets, you can make sure your brand name is being heard in all the right places.
- You’ll quickly establish a relationship with all the people you are trying to reach. Because press releases can be so specific and targeted, they are one of the best ways for you to approach your audience.
- One of the most important parts of any brand is being recognizable. Even if you have the best quality product to offer, if no one knows you exist, you aren’t going to sell. A press release is an affordable way to get your brand’s name out there.
- It’s no good having a website that doesn’t have any traffic flowing to it. Using a press release service can help with this. PR campaigns get people talking about your brand. When this happens, people are inclined to search for you and your business online. They may follow you on social media if they like what you do, which will further increase your influence.
On an interview with Albert Kuru; the Company’s Founder and Manager, He stated that "According to the latest data, 90% of searchers haven’t decided how they feel about a brand before they start searching for it. That’s why you want to make sure your brand image is the highest standard it can be."
