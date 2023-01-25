Final Security Launches New 100% Offline Digital Legacy Protection
Final Security, a company dedicated to protecting the digital legacies and estates of its users, launched “Offline by Final Security,” a first-of-its-kind service protecting digital legacies, 100% offline.
Offline by Final Security, provides a premium level of asset and legacy protection. If a client doesn’t want devices to be accessible when they’re no longer alive, they get the peace of mind that comes with data wiping and/or physically destroying devices.
With Offline, clients can now enjoy the same protection as Final Security's online digital legacy services, but now physically at home. When an Offline client passes away, a Final Security authorized team member goes to the designated location to physically wipe, clean and/or destroy the devices that the client has previously designated.
“Protecting a digital legacy has become an important part of future planning,” said Christopher W. Huziak, CEO and Founder of Final Security. “And now with Offline by Final Security, those who want the protection and peace of mind that comes with our online device cleaning service, can now protect loved ones and legacy, 100% Offline.”
All management and communications from Final Security to clients, and from clients to Final Security will be through the United States Postal Service (USPS). Protecting digital legacies has never been more secure!
About Final Security LLC
Final Security® is a digital legacy planning company that specializes in the cleaning and transferring of digital information and assets upon death. When someone signs up for Final Security, they receive a variety of digital legacy and end-of-life services which include: device erasing, social media & cloud account deletion, and an information vault which can contain documents, usernames and passwords, as well as collections of files and photos to allow digital assets to be cleanly and efficiently given to a legacy contact.
