Polyamide Hma Market worth $2.5 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

increase in production of packaging grade and high demand for textile items are driving the growth of Polyamide Hma Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polyamide Hma Market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2027. Polyamide Hma or hot melt adhesive are non-volatile thermoplastic adhesives resins that are integrated from dimer acid, ethylene diamine, sebacic acid and piperazine. The adhesives provide good adhesion to substrates like metal, paper, rubber, plastic, wood, ceramics, fabric and leather. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Polyamide-Hma-Market-Research-511776



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyamide Hma Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global polyamide Hma industry as the region consists of major end user of polyamide Hma such as automobile, textile, paper and wood in economies like China & India, with China being the largest automobile maker.

2. Polyamide Hma has high applicability in electronic sector as it encapsulates sensitive electronics, has high melting point and low flammability which makes is popular for circuit binding.

3. The bonds of polyamide Hma show good resistance to mechanical forces, fuels, oils, and mold attacks due to which polyamide Hma are used in the manufacture of machines and instruments.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511776



Segmental Analysis:

1. Solid form held a significant share in Polyamide Hma Market in 2021 with a share of over 62%. Polyamide Hma in solid form is applied at room temperature and offer good characteristic properties like excellent plasticizer resistance, low viscosity, and excellent adhesive performance at high temperature.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in polyamide Hma market in 2021 with a share of over 36%. Major countries like China and India have rapid development in sectors like automotive, textiles and wood, which are major end users of polyamide Hma. Hence, the rapid development in these sectors has increased their output.

3. Automotive sector held a significant share in polyamide Hma market in 2021 with a share of over 24%. Polyamide Hma is majorly used in automotive industry as the bonds can pass temperature tests required in the industry and they resist oil and grease.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyamide Hma Industry are -

1. Intercol

2. Buhnen Adhesives System

3. Bostik Inc.

4. Avery Dennison

5. 3M Company



Click on the following link to buy the Polyamide Hma Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511776



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Hot Melt Adhesives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11713/hot-melt-adhesives-market.html

B. Industrial Adhesives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16490/industrial-adhesives-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062