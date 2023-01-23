Dicumyl Peroxide Market to Reach US$270 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Dicumyl Peroxide Market size is estimated to reach US$270 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dicumyl peroxide market size is estimated to reach US$270 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2022 to 2027. The dicumyl peroxide is as a cross-linking agent that is used for elastomers and synthesis of polylactic acid composite fibers. It is also used as a vulcanizing agent for plastics and rubber applications. The dicumyl peroxide has growing application in polymers manufacturing, polyolefin, rubber, wire and cables, acrylic resins, and others. Moreover, the growing demand of dicumyl peroxide for polymer manufacturing and rubber applications is creating a drive in the global dicumyl peroxide market. The rise in applications for major end-use industries such as plastics, automotive, paints and coating, and others will offer major growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the dicumyl peroxide market highlights the following areas -

1. The global dicumyl peroxide market size will increase owing to its rising application in the plastics, polyolefin, acrylic resins, additives, rubber, wire and cable insulation, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global dicumyl peroxide industry due to rising automotive demand and production, plastics manufacturing, and other development in this region.

3. The production of rubber and plastic is rising as dicumyl peroxide acts as a cross-linking and vulcanizing agent, thereby driving the market for dicumyl peroxide

Segmental Analysis:

1. Dicumyl Peroxide Market Segment Analysis – By Application : By application, the polymer manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share in the global dicumyl peroxide market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.1% during the forecast period. The dicumyl peroxide has growing demand in the production of elastomers and polymers such as PVC, PU, PP, and others. It is used as an initiator in the plastic rubber sector and has growing application in rubber seals, plastics, tires, hoses, and others.

2. Dicumyl Peroxide Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : By end-use industry, the automotive segment held the largest global dicumyl peroxide market share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand of dicumyl peroxide in the automotive sector is influenced by application such as automotive plastics, rubber tires, and others. The dicumyl peroxide plays a vital function as cross linking agent for polylactic acid synthesis and curing agent in polymers and rubber.

3. Dicumyl Peroxide Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : By geography, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global dicumyl peroxide market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.7% during the forecast period. The high demand for dicumyl peroxide in this region is influenced by the rising application in various end-use industries and growth in manufacturing projects. Furthermore, the increasing plastics manufacturing activities is propelling the growth in the market, as dicumyl peroxide acts as a cross-linking agent for polymers and elastomers.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dicumyl Peroxide industry are:

1. Arkema Group

2. PERGAN GmbH

3. Taicang Plastics Additives Factory Co Ltd

4. Nouryon

5. Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao

