Hotel Entrepreneur Erwin Jager sold Barrows Hotel Enterprises

New owner for Barrows Hotel EnterprisesVICTORIA , SEYCHELLES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Advisory Firm Barrows, which has its headquarters in the Seychelles, has a new owner. Founder and CEO Erwin Jager has sold his interest in the company, which he founded 15 years ago, to investment company Blue Equity. The hospitality company turned over nearly two hundred and fifty million dollars last year. The new owner is an Asian investment company and focuses on growth in hospitality companies with a solid market share. Barrows has grown very fast in recent years under the leadership of Erwin Jager and has been approached the last 2 years several times by private equity companies from the Middle East specialised in hospitality. With a new management and their plans It is now the time to sell and to focus on other things in life, says Erwin Jager. With this acquisition, growth is guaranteed for the coming years and the company can further stabilise itself in new markets, particularly in Africa and Asia. Further details regarding this acquisition were not disclosed by the company.
