Submit Release
News Search

There were 382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,638 in the last 365 days.

Hotel Entrepreneur Erwin Jager sold Barrows Hotel Enterprises

Barrows Hotel Enterprises

Barrows Hotel Enterprises

New owner for Barrows Hotel Enterprises

VICTORIA , SEYCHELLES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Advisory Firm Barrows, which has its headquarters in the Seychelles, has a new owner. Founder and CEO Erwin Jager has sold his interest in the company, which he founded 15 years ago, to investment company Blue Equity. The hospitality company turned over nearly two hundred and fifty million dollars last year. The new owner is an Asian investment company and focuses on growth in hospitality companies with a solid market share. Barrows has grown very fast in recent years under the leadership of Erwin Jager and has been approached the last 2 years several times by private equity companies from the Middle East specialised in hospitality. With a new management and their plans It is now the time to sell and to focus on other things in life, says Erwin Jager. With this acquisition, growth is guaranteed for the coming years and the company can further stabilise itself in new markets, particularly in Africa and Asia. Further details regarding this acquisition were not disclosed by the company.

Press Room
Barrows Hotel Enterprises
email us here

You just read:

Hotel Entrepreneur Erwin Jager sold Barrows Hotel Enterprises

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.