"More to Mexico" Introduces a New Social Travel Account on Instagram Showcasing Unique and Off-Beaten Sides of Mexico
Explore real Mexico through the eyes of @moretomexico, a new social travel account showcasing the best of the country's destinations, culture, and traditions.
We're thrilled to launch 'More to Mexico' and to be able to share our love and passion for this beautiful country with our followers”MéXICO CITY, MéXICO, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "More to Mexico" Introduces a New Social Travel Account on Instagram Showcasing the Unique and Off-the-Beaten Sides of Mexico
— Edmundo Arnett
"More to Mexico", a new social travel account on Instagram, is set to take its followers on a journey through the diverse and rich culture of Mexico. From the well-known to the off-the-beaten path, the account aims to showcase the best of what Mexico has to offer, including adventure, food, culture, activities, and places to stay.
"We're thrilled to launch 'More to Mexico' and to be able to share our love and passion for this beautiful country with our followers," said Edmundo Arnett, founder of the account. "Mexico is a country that offers so much diversity and has so many hidden gems that are often overlooked. Our goal is to showcase these unique and lesser-known sides of Mexico and to inspire our followers to visit and explore the country for themselves."
The "More to Mexico" account will feature a mix of beautiful photography, videos, and informative content, highlighting the best of Mexico's destinations, culture, and traditions. From the beaches of Cancun to the mountains of Oaxaca, the account will take its followers on a journey through the country, showcasing the best activities and places to visit, as well as the delicious traditional food, and the rich history and culture of Mexico.
"We believe that Mexico is much more than just beaches and resorts," says Edmundo Arnett. "It's a country with a rich history and culture that is waiting to be explored and discovered. We want to show our followers the real Mexico and to inspire them to see the country in a new and different way."
Followers can expect to see content that covers a wide range of topics, including adventure, food, culture, activities, and places to stay, making "More to Mexico" the perfect resource for anyone planning a trip to Mexico or for those who simply want to discover more about this beautiful country.
"Some of our top posts are already on the account," says Edmundo Arnett, "these represent just the surface of what we are about to share with the world with some of the more unique spots such as Guanajuato as well as San Cristóbal de las Casas."
"More to Mexico" can be found on Instagram by searching for the handle @moretomexico.
For more information, please follow the account MoreToMexico @moretomexico and to contact Edmundo Arnett.
Edmundo Arnett
More To Mexico
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram