Announcing Lazzara's first sale of 2023
2023 will mark another industry first for Lazzara Yachts with the construction of a Lazzara Power Catamaran, LPC 70.FLORIDA, US, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2023 will mark another industry first for Lazzara Yachts with the construction of a Lazzara Power Catamaran, LPC70. It will be full of industry-changing features not the least of which is its full-beam lower deck which will set the standard for all others in this category. The unique patented design platform offers unparalleled square footage by utilizing a full beam guest quarters deck for five staterooms, an expansive full beam owners’ cabin with a foldout balcony and its own private access to the beach club, as well as 4 additional guest staterooms with their own ensuite heads. Cabins for 4 crew and storage are on the lower deck at the bow. The guest quarters deck takes full advantage of the full beam volume to deliver a master suite and guest staterooms that cannot be found on this size of yacht. On the main level, there is a large salon and an open atrium on top of the galley that sits half a level down. To complete this amazing boat the flybridge comes with a host of benefits hardly seen in her size; a hot tub, Texas-style BBQ, a high bar for cocktails, and a large al fresco dining table.
The LPC 70 will be a contemporary design that turns heads and earns respect. Large expanses of glazing and graceful details are combined with strategic lighting for a dramatic evening look. In a clean style that is at once minimalist and luxurious, the LPC 70 will not so quietly announce her arrival at every port with a confident profile.
This boat will be powered by 2 Volvo Penta IPS1350 with a projected top speed of 28+ knots and a comfortable cruise of 18 knots, the versatility of this engine package allows the boat to be used in displacement mode gaining an incredible range of 1000 Nautical miles.
Lazzara Yachts is proud to announce this hull is sold and will cruise the Mediterranean and is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024.
About Lazzara Yachts
Lazzara Yachts is a legendary American company with decades of yacht-building experience, delivering innovation and uniqueness in every design. Lazzara emphasizes exceptional quality and luxury and that translates into building a very “limited” number of yachts.
Deniz Diduk
Lazzara Yachts
+90 546 205 86 27
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn