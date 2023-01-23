Brandconn Digital Hosts Annual Corporate Meet

Submit Release
Annual Corporate Meet 2022

NOIDA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandconn Digital organized its first-ever Annual Corporate Meet post-pandemic on 30 December 2022 at The Park Ascent, Noida, New Delhi, India. The team Brandconn, working from various locations across the country, came together to celebrate the spirit of “TOGETHERNESS”.

Brandconnians met, interacted, enjoyed and had a splendid night. The team celebrated the company’s remarkable growth, and the management awarded the star performers of the year. Thrilling dance performances, mouth-watering dinner and rocking DJ transformed the vibe and made the event a worth-remembering.

Katerina Charalambous from Cyprus was the Guest of Honour. Her presence added love, warmth and new energy to the annual meet. There were also elite dignitaries from renowned organizations from varied industry verticals who motivated us with their encouraging words on success, perseverance, resilience and positive attitude.

Moved by the inspiring speech of Mr Ratnesh Dubey, Director of Brandconn Digital Group, employees found the motivation to perform even better in the coming years. He focused on the company's vision and appreciated the team's undying spirit, hard work, and tremendous commitment.

On the fantastic Bollywood tunes, Brandconnians shook their legs and danced like no one was watching. After all, it was the time to greet the coming year with high spirits and say bid-adieu to 2022. A delicious dinner with cocktails added new flavours to the celebration.

The corporate annual meet was a perfect opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate the success and efforts of the team for achieving stellar results last year.

https://www.brandconn.com/blog/2023/01/annual-corporate-event-2022/

Ratnesh Dubey
Brandconn Digital Pvt Ltd
+91 87507 99799
