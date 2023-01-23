Governor Newsom Proclaims Lunar New Year, Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below.

PROCLAMATION

As people throughout the country and the world welcome the Lunar New Year today, California stands with our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities reeling from the tragedy in Monterey Park. Our hearts are with all those grieving lost loved ones and those who were injured in this horrific act of gun violence at what should have been a night of joyful celebration. No one should have to fear for their life while gathering in their community. California will continue to lead the charge to end the epidemic of senseless gun violence and protect our diverse communities.Whether they’ve called California home for generations or are newly arrived, AAPI communities have shaped the Golden State through foundational contributions to our past, present and future. We must also reflect on the violence and discrimination targeting AAPIs throughout our history – and the deadly legacy of this hate that continues today. It is incumbent on all of us to continue to call out past and present racism and fight for the safety and inclusion of these Californians.California embraces the many diverse communities that call this place home – a deep point of pride and source of strength for our state. This year, for the first time, we are recognizing Lunar New Year as an official state holiday, honoring the invaluable contributions of Asian Americans to our California story and inviting everyone to appreciate the rich traditions of this special holiday.Today and every day, let us show support and solidarity for our AAPI friends, family and neighbors and lift up the diversity and values that define our state.NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 22, 2023, as “Lunar New Year.”

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

