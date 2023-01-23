Easy-Clean Glass Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5.8 Billion with CAGR of 5.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Adoption of Solar Energy and Growing Focus on Sustainable Buildings acts as a driver for the Easy-Clean Glass Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Easy-Clean Glass Market size is forecasted to reach US$5.8 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Glass has a porous surface that over time can become filled with dirt and impart a dull appearance. Easy clean glass is made by applying a very thin coating, and fills the microscopic pores, thus forming an easy clean surface. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Easy-Clean Glass Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominates the easy-clean glass market on account of the mature automotive and construction industries in the region.

2. Easy-clean glass is a low-maintenance glass made by depositing a thin layer of hydrophilic or hydrophobic coatings.

3. Easy-clean glass saves a lot of maintenance costs, reduces water consumption during cleaning, and does not require using chemicals. This makes it eco-friendly.

4. The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and exploring the possibility of using easy clean glass in computers, smartphones, and other electronics where fingerprints are undesirable.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The hydrophilic coatings held the largest share in the global easy-clean glass market up to 60% in 2021. Two types of coatings are used to make glass easy to clean, hydrophobic coatings and hydrophilic coatings. Hydrophobic coatings do not allow water to bond with the surface of the glass and are based on waxes or polymers like fluorinated silanes.

2. North America held the largest share in the global easy-clean glass market in 2021 up to 34% owing to mature automotive and construction industries in the region. After the pandemic slump, construction has been on a recovery path since 2021. According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC),the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Washington D.C., Royal Building Products Remodeling Market Index reached a score of 87. A score above 50 indicates positive remodeling activity.

3. The construction segment held the largest share in the global easy-clean glass market in 2021. Recovery of the construction sector in developed economies is driving the glass industry. Glass is widely used in the construction industry on account of its properties, glass is electric resistant, chemical resistant, and remains unaffected by climatic changes.



Competitive Landscape:



The top 5 players in the Easy-Clean Glass Industry are -

1. Asahi Glass Co.

2. Viridian Glass

3. Pilkington Glass

4. PPG Glass

5. Agalite



