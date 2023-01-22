UZBEKISTAN, January 22 - The President of Uzbekistan congratulates the President of Belarus on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations

Constructive interaction between Uzbekistan and Belarus, based on the principles of openness and consideration of each other’s interests, covers a wide range of areas.

The trade turnover is steadily growing. Important projects in industrial cooperation and agriculture are being successfully implemented. Multifaceted ties between regions are deepening, and educational, cultural and humanitarian exchanges are enhancing.

This is emphasized in the congratulations sent by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Thanks to joint efforts in recent years, cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus has reached a qualitatively new level and is filled with specific practical content, is noted in the message.

The President of Uzbekistan, emphasizing the firm intention to continue the course towards further strengthening the partnership between Uzbekistan and Belarus in the interests of the two countries and peoples, wished President Alexander Lukashenko good health, prosperity and success in his state activities, and peace and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

Source: UzA