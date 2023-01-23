Isoprenol Market to Reach US$270 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Isoprenol Market size is estimated to reach US$270 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Isoprenol Market size is estimated to reach US$270 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Isoprenol, a colorless liquid, is a hemiterpene alcohol that is also known as 3-methylbut-3-en-1-ol. It is used as a precursor to 3-methylbut-2-en-1-ol (prenol) to catalyze isomerization reaction. Isoprenol aids the isomerization reaction by forming allyl complex. Isoprenol is a promising alternative fuel as it has higher combustion efficiency compared to ethanol. Aromatic chemicals are another major application of isoprenol. It is used in several other industries such as agrochemical, medicine, rubber synthesis, fragrances and pharmaceuticals. Its derivative Isoprenol ethoxylates, alcohol ethoxylates (AE), is a type of non-ionic surfactant that is commonly utilized. It is synthesized by ethoxylation which is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of ethylene oxide to a substrate. Ethoxylates of alcohol are commonly utilized in cosmetics and other commercial items.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16153/isoprenol-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Isoprenol Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global isoprenol market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand of paint owing to increased construction activity.

2. Biofuel is expected to be the significant application segment during 2022-2027 due to the surge in ecofriendly fuel demand.

3. Isoprenol plays an important role in several industries especially in the cosmetics, personal care, paints and coatings which are expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16153

Segmental Analysis:

1. Isoprenol Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The biofuel segment held the significant isoprenol market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 7.1% during the forecast period. Isoprenol is a promising and valuable biofuel. According to the research article by ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, net heat of combustion of biofuel derived from isoprenol is up to 9.2% higher than jet fuel. Biofuels can aid in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting influence on climate change. Companies are inclined towards reducing CO2 emissions and dependence on fossil fuels are increasingly interested in biofuels.

2. Isoprenol Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The paints and coatings segment held the largest isoprenol market share in 2021, with a share of around 32%. Isoprenol is extensively used in production of paints and coatings as a solvent. It serves as a solubalizer in paints and coatings production. It also enhances corrosion resistance properties of paints and coatings.

3. Isoprenol Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest isoprenol market share in 2021, with a share of over 35%. Isoprenol has an application in production of paints as a solubilizer. Paints are exclusively used in various commercial and residential construction activities. It serves a direct purpose in construction activity. Construction activity has surged in Asia Pacific after the easing of lockdown; number of projects at both commercial and residential level have increased.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Isoprenol industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

3. Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

4. Amyris Inc.

5. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the Isoprenol Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16153

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Paints and Coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15244/paints-and-coating-market.html

B. Biofuel Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18518/biofuel-market-research-report-analysis.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062