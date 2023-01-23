Digital Map Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Digital Map Market Drivers Growing Demand for Mobile Devices Integrated with Digital Maps

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Map Market is forecast to reach $29.67 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 13.81% during 2020-2025. The rise in use of smartphones for navigation systems using Global positioning system (GPS) by mobile workforce is analyzed to drive the overall market demand for Digital Map during the forecast period. Moreover the use of digital maps in precision farming, surveying, and construction is further set to assist the market growth during the forecast period.The report covers Digital Map Market size by type and Applications, Digital Map Market share by top 5 companies and also the market share by start-ups during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominates the Digital Map market owing to increasing demand from applications such as automotive, construction and many other industries.

2. Increasing adoption of mobile devices for navigation, 3D mapping platforms & advanced technologies for surveying applications are analyzed to drive the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

3. With the increase in collaborations and partnerships between automotive manufacturers and digital map providers, automotive industry is analyzed to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Digital Orthophotography held the largest share and is also anticipated to grow at highest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025. Digital maps are also used in military applications in providing the area map to the soldiers with the data collected through drones and helps in identifying any threats.

2. Automotive sector dominates the market for Digital Map during the forecast period 2020-2025 by growing at a CAGR of 15.2%. With the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and usage of digital maps for navigation is further elevating the digital map market.

3. In 2018, North America dominated the Digital Map market with a market share of 27%, followed by APAC and Europe. With the presence of the major players and ease of availability of digital cartography services for automotive, transportation & logistics, and construction industries are further boosting the market in North America.

4. Moreover, with more than 11 million vehicles traveling on the U.S. roads, which is 11.5 percent of the total vehicles in the world as reported by the OICA in 2018, there will be significant demand for Digital Map in the automotive application from this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Map industry are -

1. Google Inc.

2. TomTom International B.V.

3. Esri

4. Here technologies

5. Digital Map Products Inc.

