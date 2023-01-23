Published: Jan 22, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statements marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the historic Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to abortion care, overturned seven months ago by the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Today is a solemn reminder that the constitutional rights we have known for decades are at risk like never before. But let me be clear: California will continue to protect reproductive care and expand access,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“California will continue to lead the way as the reproductive freedom state we are, and we will continue to find new and innovative ways to partner with like-minded states to protect providers, patients, and supporters of reproductive freedom in this post-Roe world.”

“On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we renew California’s commitment to safeguarding and expanding reproductive freedom,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “The Governor and I are immensely grateful to the people of California, the Legislature, advocates, and health care providers for their partnership, courageous leadership, and extraordinary resolve as our state continues to serve as a safe haven for anyone who seeks contraception and abortion care. As a California community, we will not allow antiquated patriarchal systems and misogynistic ideologies to permeate our culture and attempt to control our bodies and autonomy. We won’t go back.”

On Monday, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will participate in a Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California event at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

RECENT ACTION

Below are some recent actions taken by Governor Gavin Newsom and his administration to firewall reproductive rights and expand access in California over the last 12 months (full list here):

Signed a historic package of legislation to protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion care.

Governor Newsom’s 2022-2023 budget included $200+ million investment in sexual and reproductive health care access, infrastructure, security and more with more than $75 million already available to organizations on the ground.

The Legislature, with the Governor’s support, introduced a constitutional amendment, to explicitly protect the right to abortion and contraception – that, thanks to resounding support from the voters, went into effect last month.

Launched Abortion.CA.GOV to provide people inside and outside of California with information about their legal rights, where to find providers, financial assistance, and more.

Signed an Executive Order preventing medical records, patient data and other information from being shared by state agencies in response to inquiries or investigations brought by other states or individuals within those states looking to restrict abortion access, and declining to extradite any person in California sought by another state for lawful abortion services provided in California.

Launched a multi-state commitment with the Governors of Washington and Oregon to defend access to reproductive health care and protect patients and providers.

