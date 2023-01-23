Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Market worth $13.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in the electric vehicle along with EV infrastructure is boosting the Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Market size is forecast to reach US$13.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Super tough nylon is an impact modified crystalline thermoplastic polyamide resin. The development in the automotive and electrical sector is mainly driving the market growth. For instance, in June 2021, the U.S government passed the fund to United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), broad competitiveness legislation that includes US$52 billion to bolster domestic electrical manufacturing.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Market highlights the following areas -

1. APAC region dominates the global nylon 6 super tough nylon Market owing to a rapid increase in the automotive and electrical industry.

2. The wide use of nylon 6 super tough nylon in the electrical sector is one of the major driving factors.

3. The availability of alternatives is hampering the nylon 6 super tough nylon market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Super Tough Nylon 6 segments accounted for approximately 65% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Nylon 6 are used if a lightweight engineering plastic is required to withstand high impact and stress. It has a better aesthetic appearance than Nylon 66 due to its lustrous finish and is easier to dye. It is an ideal choice for applications in automotive, electrical, and others.

2. Asia Pacific had accounted for the largest share of 42% in 2021 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% for the Global Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Market during the forecast period 2022-2027, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The region has a reputation as being inland to certain of the world's most esteemed vehicle manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Tata, and others with a production of 44.2 million in 2020, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA).

3. The automotive segment accounted for approximately 25% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Nylon 6 super tough nylon is highly used in the automotive sector as it allows for lightweight up to 40% lighter and cost-effective solutions as compared to metal.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nylon 6 Super Tough Nylon Industry are -

1. DowDuPont

2. Ensinger

3. Unitika

4. Toray

5. Mitsubishi



