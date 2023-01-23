DNS Service Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

DNS Service Market Drivers Growing era of IPV6 Protocols and Devices

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that DNS Service Market is forecast to reach $643 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2020-2025. Developing cognizance associated with the prominence on protecting the internet sites from attempted DDoS (a particular type of DoS attack in which the compromised systems are brought to use in order to target an individual system which is thought of causing the denial of service attempts) attack to fortify the security feature of the internet sites, is likely to propel the market growth. On the other hand an escalated switching to integrated surveillance & cloud-based services, the advent of ITOS and granularity, and inexpensive deployment of DNS are other key factors estimated to push the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Dns-Service-Market-Research-500909

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the DNS Service market due to presence of highly developed region in regards to the technology infrastructure and increasing adoption of 4G and impending 5G networks.

2. Cloud based IT Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% during 2020-2025. This deployment is gaining popularity in various enterprises, owing to its easy, flexible, affordable and low cost of deployment.

3. The primary DNS server segment is projected to have a greater market share as this server plays an important part of the DNS network that handles data related to domain names and domain zones.

4. Major players in DNS Service market include DNS service market are Dyn Inc., VeriSign Inc., ultra DNS, Neustar, Cloud flare, Akamai, Easy DNS, DNS made easy, Cotendo Advanced DNS and AWS route 53, are among others.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500909

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud based IT Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% during 2020-2025. This deployment is gaining popularity in various enterprises, owing to its easy, flexible, affordable and low cost of deployment.

2. In 2019, approximately 80% of companies worldwide were using some form of cloud services, out of which 15%-20% companies are likely to choose 100% cloud based services in next 5 years. It is also expected that by 2020, 60% enterprise software will be fully cloud based.

3. The primary DNS server segment is projected to have a greater market share than the secondary DNS server during the forecast period as this server plays an important part of the DNS network that handles data related to domain names and domain zones and also plays a vital role in the performance of web and email services.

4. In 2018, North America dominated the DNS Service market share with more than 42%, due to presence of highly developed region in regards to the technology infrastructure and increasing adoption of 4G and impending 5G networks is projected to augment the average internet speeds.

5. According to the report given by GSMA in 2018, total number of 5G subscribers projected to hit 345 million by 2025 leading the region to be in top place.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the DNS Service industry are -

1. AWS

2. Akamai Technologies

3. Cdnetworks

4. Cloudflare

5. DNS Made Easy

Click on the following link to buy the DNS Service Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500909

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Domain Name System Firewall Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Domain-Name-System-Market-Research-500590

B. CDN Security Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cdn-Security-Market-Research-500765

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062