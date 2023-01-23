Stok'd Cannabis Launches 1-Hour Delivery Service, and is Now Available on Uber Eats

Submit Release
Stok'd Cannabis has launched a 1-hour delivery service and has partnered with Uber Eats to provide customers with even more convenience.

— Stok'd Cannabis Retail Director, Francesco Caruso
— Stok'd Cannabis Retail Director, Francesco Caruso
SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stok'd Cannabis is proud to announce the launch of a 1-hour cannabis delivery service as well as a partnership with Uber Eats for even more convenience.

The premium delivery service from Stok'd Cannabis is fast, secure, and reliable. Not only does Stok'd Cannabis provide customers with 1-hour delivery, but for those looking for even more delivery options, customers can order through Uber Eats.

This innovative collaboration between Stok'd Cannabis and Uber Eats provides customers with a speedy and safe way to purchase cannabis products and accessories directly from the store. Customers can now place orders for Stok'd Cannabis products on the Uber Eats app, as well as on the Stok’d website, and get delivery to their door in under an hour.

Stok'd Cannabis is committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products and the best customer service. By partnering with Uber Eats, Stok'd Cannabis is able to provide customers with another convenient and reliable delivery option.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Uber Eats to launch alongside our 1-hour delivery service," said Stok'd Cannabis Retail Director, Francesco Caruso. "This is a big step forward for us and our customers, and we are confident that it will make it easier for customers to access the cannabis products they’re looking for."

The 1-hour delivery service is now available for customers in Scarborough and East York, and is coming soon to Niagara Falls. To order Stok'd Cannabis products from Uber Eats, customers simply need to download the Uber Eats app and search for Stok'd Cannabis.

About Stok'd Cannabis

Stok'd Cannabis is a leading cannabis retailer dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality cannabis products and the best customer service. Stok'd Cannabis is committed to making cannabis products more accessible and convenient for customers through its 1-hour delivery service.

