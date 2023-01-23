Preowned Single Engine Helicopter Sales Decline, Inventory Stays Low in 2022
Aero Asset's Heli Market Trends Report IssuedTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset's Heli Market Trends 2022 Annual Single Engine Report shows preowned helicopter sales were down 12 percent compared to 2021. The report covers single engine preowned helicopter models in production and variants, with recent retail sales activity in all configurations.
For the year, 2022 saw 212 units sell, 12 percent lower than 2021. The dollar volume of those sales was $387 million, down 15 percent from 2021.
“North American buyers accounted for nearly 60 percent of all single engine transactions in 2022 while retail transactions in Europe fell 40 percent year over year,” said Aero Asset VP Market Research Valerie Pereira. “Inventory for sale plummeted 40 percent year over year, but rose in the fourth quarter, and actually tripled in North America between the second and last quarters of 2022,” she added.
The most liquid preowned market in 2022 was the Airbus AS350 B3/H125, followed by the Bell 407/GX/P/I and the Airbus EC130 B4/H130. All three markets boast just five months of supply at 2022 trade levels. The least liquid market, the Leonardo AW119, ranked last with a nonetheless strong absorption rate of 10 months.
VIP singles accounted for 60 percent of all transactions in 2022 while the supply of helicopters configured for EMS remains at all-time low. The supply of utility helicopters for sale dropped 30 percent year over year.
To download the full Heli Market Trends report, go to https://aeroasset.com/report. The report also contains a conversation with Joseph A. Hawke, the founder and Chairman of Uniflight Global, an integrated solution provider for mission-critical and other fleet operators.
About Aero Asset Inc.
Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm, with decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company publishes market reports covering both twin and single engine preowned helicopters. Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://aeroasset.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
No representation, guarantee or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.
Jim Gregory for Aero Asset
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram