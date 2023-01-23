RICOVR Healthcare Awarded Maternal and Infant Health R&D Grant from the State of New Jersey
Maternal and Infant Health R&D Grant will support further development of the XALIVA® rapid diagnostics platform for reproductive health
We are developing cutting-edge diagnostic technology to improve access and transform point-of-care diagnostics for reproductive health.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RICOVR Healthcare is proud to announce the State of New Jersey awarded it the Maternal and Infant Health R&D Grant. The grant will support further development of the XALIVA® rapid diagnostics platform for reproductive health.
— Dr. Joe Seimetz, RICOVR Healthcare's Director of Research and Development
The goal of the Maternal and Infant Health R&D Grant Program is to support innovation from researchers and entrepreneurs focused on developing technology, therapeutics, and other solutions to address maternal and infant health challenges in New Jersey. The grant funds support the R&D development of technologies, products and services that enhance the quality of care and service delivery activities to women, infants, and healthcare agencies.
RICOVR Healthcare's novel P-FAB technology has the potential to detect reproductive health biomarkers. "Our P-FAB technology will improve access to care for underserved populations by providing a more cost-effective, portable, fast, and accurate diagnostic solution for reproductive health," said Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, Founder and CEO of RICOVR Healthcare.
The XALIVA rapid diagnostics platform uses the first truly portable nanoparticle plasmonic fiberoptic absorbance biosensor (P-FAB) detection technology, allowing fast, accurate point-of-care diagnostics. It uses only a small amount of sample with a user-friendly workflow for a quantitative diagnostic measurement within 5 minutes.
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy said, "Investing in research and new technologies strengthens our families by ensuring the health and safety of mothers and their babies. I'm thrilled the Maternal and Infant Health R&D Seed Grant Program will advance our work to end racial disparities by funding New Jersey companies committed to supporting maternal and infant health through innovation."
"Despite the prevalence, morbidity, and mortality associated with many reproductive health conditions, there isn't an accurate or reliable diagnostic assay for early screening or detection. We are developing cutting-edge diagnostic technology to improve access and transform point-of-care diagnostics for reproductive health," said Dr. Joe Seimetz, RICOVR Healthcare's Director of Research and Development.
RICOVR Healthcare is the creator of the XALIVA rapid diagnostics platform that provides high-quality, rapid diagnostics results using a small amount of saliva. The Company's product pipeline includes rapid point-of-care tests for THC, drugs-of-abuse, reproductive health, and infectious diseases. The Company boasts a distinguished advisory board and management team of scientists and engineers committed to positively impacting society. In addition, the Company has strong partnerships with leading research institutions and medical device manufacturing companies around the globe.
