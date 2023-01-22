Uptime Legal Partners With Tabs3 for Practice Management in the Cloud

Uptime Legal and Tabs3, two leading legal technology providers, partner to deliver best-in-class practice management solutions for law firms.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptime Legal Systems, a leading provider of technology and cloud services to law firms, today announced its partnership with Software Technology, LLC., the makers of Tabs3 and PracticeMaster, leading law practice management software.

Uptime Legal has provided cloud services to users of the Tabs3 and PracticeMaster suite for years. This new partnership solidifies Uptime and Software Technology, LLC 's working relationship, furthering both companies' goals of providing best-in-class cloud and practice management products to the legal industry.

"We're very excited to deepen our relationship with Tabs3," said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal's CEO. "We have a shared goal of providing world-class tools to help law firms manage and grow their practice. With this new partnership, we're both perfectly aligned to this mission."

As part of this new partnership, Uptime Legal is now a Recommended Partner for cloud hosting of the Tabs3 and PracticeMaster products.

About Uptime Practice

Uptime Practice is a suite of essential cloud and practice management services, implemented, managed and supported by Uptime Legal. The Uptime Practice family of products include cloud-based virtual desktops, cloud storage, Office 365 and IT support for law firms.

Learn more about Uptime Practice for Tabs3 and Practice Master.

About Uptime Legal

Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past eight consecutive years: Uptime Legal is North America's leading provider of legal technology services.

Uptime Legal has locations in Minneapolis, MN, Austin, TX and Calgary, AB.

Learn more about Uptime Legal.

About Software Technology, LLC

Software Technology, LLC is a leading provider of legal software in the United States with over 40 years of innovation with tens of thousands of active legal professionals using its products daily. Its products, Tabs3 and PracticeMaster, offer billing, accounting, and practice management features for solo to midsized law firms.

Learn more about Software Technology.

Media Contact

Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal Systems, 1 888-878-4632, info@UptimeLegal.com

SOURCE Uptime Legal Systems