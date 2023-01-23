Truck Driver Turned Author: A True and Inspiring Story
As someone who has been alive for 67 years, Author Gordon Horton can say with confidence that he knows a thing or two.
— Gordon Horton
As a long-haul trucker, Gordon Horton has seen a lot of different places and experienced a lot of different things. He's also an accomplished author, with two books of his fictional series in print, as well as a two-part autobiography. In addition to being an author, Mr. Horton is also a poet, philosopher, grandfather, artisan, and craftsman. He's always exploring new things and expanding his horizons.
Motivation for Writing
"The world as I know it", as Gordon Horton would say, his life experiences lead him to write something that would not just entertain the general public, but to make them inspired as well. His books will make readers laugh and cry, in a good way, while teaching them life lessons they can apply in their own lives. The book may be fallacious, but it is still a book that readers will love and could benefit from.
His books contain a lot of relatable stories. The author has written it in such a way that it will inspire readers and make them laugh. The book is also full of life lessons that the author has learned from his experiences.
About the Books
Author Gordon Horton authored a two-part autobiography called "I Drove a Crooked Mile", and has two published books of poetry, "Dead Tree Scrolls Vol. 1" and "Dead Tree Scrolls Vol. 2," which have been well-received in five different countries. He's also the author of the "Torn Curtain" series, of which "Jason King: Forever Hold Your Piece" and "Little Feather" are the first two books. He had planned a five-book series. His next project is "Reflections of a Reluctant Poet."
In conclusion, the author's extensive life experiences have given him a broad perspective that is evident in his writing. His books are highly entertaining, and readers can learn more about them from the links below.
