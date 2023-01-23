Submit Release
News Search

There were 245 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,504 in the last 365 days.

Truck Driver Turned Author: A True and Inspiring Story

Author Gordon (Flash) Horton Profile Picture

Author Gordon (Flash) Horton

Book entitled Dead Tree Scrolls with Poet by Gordon Horton

Dead Tree Scrolls with Poet by Gordon Horton

Book 2 of the Torn Curtain Series by Gordon (Flash) Horton

Torn Curtain Series: Book 2 | Jason King: Forever Hold Your Peace

As someone who has been alive for 67 years, Author Gordon Horton can say with confidence that he knows a thing or two.

If you don't know the rules, you don't have to feel bad about breaking them”
— Gordon Horton
WOODVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the author

As a long-haul trucker, Gordon Horton has seen a lot of different places and experienced a lot of different things. He's also an accomplished author, with two books of his fictional series in print, as well as a two-part autobiography. In addition to being an author, Mr. Horton is also a poet, philosopher, grandfather, artisan, and craftsman. He's always exploring new things and expanding his horizons. As a long-haul trucker, Gordon Horton has seen a lot of different places and experienced a lot of different things. He's also an accomplished author, with two books of his fictional series in print, as well as a two-part autobiography. In addition to being an author, Mr. Horton is also a poet, philosopher, grandfather, artisan, and craftsman. He's always exploring new things and expanding his horizons.

Motivation for Writing

"The world as I know it", as Gordon Horton would say, his life experiences lead him to write something that would not just entertain the general public, but to make them inspired as well. His books will make readers laugh and cry, in a good way, while teaching them life lessons they can apply in their own lives. The book may be fallacious, but it is still a book that readers will love and could benefit from.

His books contain a lot of relatable stories. The author has written it in such a way that it will inspire readers and make them laugh. The book is also full of life lessons that the author has learned from his experiences.

About the Books

Author Gordon Horton authored a two-part autobiography called "I Drove a Crooked Mile", and has two published books of poetry, "Dead Tree Scrolls Vol. 1" and "Dead Tree Scrolls Vol. 2," which have been well-received in five different countries. He's also the author of the "Torn Curtain" series, of which "Jason King: Forever Hold Your Piece" and "Little Feather" are the first two books. He had planned a five-book series. His next project is "Reflections of a Reluctant Poet."

In conclusion, the author's extensive life experiences have given him a broad perspective that is evident in his writing. His books are highly entertaining, and readers can learn more about them from the links below.

Gordon (Flash) Horton
Z COMM MEDIA
+1 2566564274
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Truck Driver Turned Author: A True and Inspiring Story

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.