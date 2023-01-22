Cornell Dubilier Introduces 105 °C, Prismatic Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Series

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. has released a new series of Flatpack, low-profile aluminum electrolytic capacitors, tested and rated for 10,000 hours at 105 °C. Type MLPS offers high capacitance density in a flat configuration, with voltage ratings up to 450 Vdc and a temperature range from -55 °C to 105 °C.

LIBERTY, S.C., Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. has released a new series of Flatpack, low-profile aluminum electrolytic capacitors, tested and rated for 10,000 hours at 105 °C. Type MLPS offers high capacitance density in a flat configuration, with voltage ratings up to 450 Vdc and a temperature range from -55 °C to 105 °C. Their rugged construction provides extraordinary life and reliability for the most robust, commercial, and military-grade power supplies.

MLPS capacitors are available in 4 sizes. All cases have a thickness (height profile above the board) of 0.6 inches and a width of 1.8 inches. Case lengths are available from 1.5 to 3.0 inches, with capacitance values ranging from 120 to 51,000 µF and voltage ratings spanning 7.5 Vdc to 450 Vdc. The larger case sizes are typically rated for several amps (RMS). Ripple current ratings can be significantly enhanced by adding one or more heat sinks to their flat sides.

Unlike conventional electrolytics that have a rolled cover, MLPS covers are laser-welded, providing near-hermetic seals that resist electrolyte dry-out. They can be put into service at high altitudes of up to 80,000 feet and have excellent capacitance retention at low temperatures. Various lead types and mounting options are available.

For over 25 years, CDE's Flatpack capacitors have been used extensively in commercial and military aircraft, as well as ground-based and shipboard radar. Most applications use either 85 °C or 125 °C rated components. For applied conditions in the 105 °C range, the designer would typically have to over-specify 125 °C rated parts to meet their life requirements. The use of higher-temperature components adds cost and size, making them less efficient. "The introduction of 105 °C rated Flatpack capacitors will give our customers greater design flexibility, higher performance, and economy in their critical power supply designs," says Austin Russell, Product Manager for Cornell Dubilier. One or two MLPS capacitors can be used in place of large banks of surface-mount aluminum electrolytics or axial wet tantalum capacitors, thereby reducing the space, cost, and weight of the customer's device.

Stock is available from the company's authorized distributors. For inquiries, contact: Austin Russell, Product Manager, at awrussell@cde.com, (864) 843-2277, ext. 2313. For more information on this series visit: https://www.cde.com/new-product/mlps/

Direct link to datasheet: https://www.cde.com/resources/catalogs/MLPS-MLPSR.pdf

Cornell Dubilier (Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc., Cornell Dubilier Marketing, Inc., and affiliates) is dedicated to advancing capacitor technology for new applications. Cornell Dubilier combines innovative products with engineering expertise to provide reliable component solutions for inverters, wind and solar power, electric vehicles, power supplies, motor drives, HVDC, motors, welding, aerospace, telecom, medical equipment, and UPS systems. A global group of companies, Cornell Dubilier has ISO-9001 certified manufacturing and distribution facilities in Liberty, SC; New Bedford, MA; Snow Hill, NC, Mexicali, Mexico; and Hong Kong.

