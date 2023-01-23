Robby Wells Announces US Presidential Campaign 2024 - We Need a Creative Society

US Presidential candidate Robby Wells announcing his candidacy for the 2024 election. Robby presents a revolutionary plan to save the country and bring prosperity to all people in times of global uncertainty. The Creative Society platform, already supported by millions of people worldwide, is a central part of Robby Wells' campaign. Don't miss this historic announcement as Robby Wells shares his vision for a better future for all. Creative Society Project Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity | International Online Forum November 12, 2022 Robby Wells, an independent candidate running for president, has announced his plan to guarantee every American an unconditional basic income of $10,000 a month, with no inflation.

I guarantee every American an unconditional basic income of $10,000 a month! There will be no inflation. And even more than that, once we move into the Creative Society, all debt will be canceled!” — Robby Wells, 2024 US Presidential Candidate

ATLANTA , GA, USA, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 21, 2023, Robby Wells , an independent candidate, announced that he will be running for president in the 2024 United States presidential election. Wells stated, "I have decided to run for president as an independent candidate. Because I can't run from just one part of the American people. I can't divide the country - I want to unite it."In a bold and ambitious statement, independent presidential candidate Robby Wells has declared his plans to be the "first president of the people and the last president of America." Emphasizing his commitment to empowering the people and building a new world, he promises that together, Americans can create a vastly improved society in which they will live much better lives than they have in the past.He added, "I am running for President of the United States of America to give power back to the people and build a Creative Society worldwide." He believes that without a Creative Society, lawlessness, corruption, and political infighting will continue to worsen. He stated, "Without a Creative Society, no matter who you elect or appoint, there will still be lawlessness. Corruption will continue to flourish, and political parties will continue to fight each other. Things will only get worse."He was privileged to participate in the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity," which was simultaneously interpreted into 150 languages worldwide. It was held on Nov.12, 2022, on the independent Creative Society platform. Robby carefully reviewed the facts and research presented by an international group of scientists regarding the causes of accelerating global catastrophes. Based on these international studies, it is clear that the current state of the climate is just the beginning of very rapid change.Wells also highlighted the importance of addressing the issue of climate change, stating, "The world is on the brink of total destruction. My words are worth more than gold right now. All the gold in the world is not worth what I am saying to you today. Because it will give you a choice between Life and Death. Life is worth more than gold... And the dead don't need gold. So we have something to trade for: death for life."Wells invokes the memory of the "heyday of American democracy" and calls on all Americans to join him in his campaign, stating that this election is not about him becoming president, but rather the "election of the Creative Society format by the Americans and all of humanity." He emphasizes that the society he envisions is not the consumption-based utopia of the present, but a "creative society" that offers a much better, safer, more honest, and happier life. He further states that America is the only country that can lead this change.Robby Wells, an independent candidate running for president, has announced his plan to guarantee every American an unconditional basic income of $10,000 a month, with no inflation. He also promises to cancel all debt and eliminate utility and energy bills, as well as provide free housing, as part of his vision for a "Creative Society" built on the value of human life. Wells believes that this society will also address and resolve climate issues.Robby Wells is running for president to give power back to the American people and to build a Creative Society worldwide.Robby Wells concludes his speech with a statement that resonates: "Join me in my mission to build a Creative Society and make the world a prosperous, safe, and happy place. I've been looking for this all my life and I've finally found a chance to make a real difference. That's why I'm running for President of the United States. By voting for me, you are voting for life!"To learn more about 2024 Presidential Candidate Robby Wells, please visit: https://riseupwithrobby.com/

