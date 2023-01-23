A-Square Group: New technologies in healthcare and AI for a brighter future for humanity
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is on a mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to the most complex healthcare problems.
As new diseases continue to emerge at a rapid pace, the current healthcare infrastructure is being stretched to its limits. This is where A-Square Group, a firm at the intersection of design, technology, and culture, has taken up the mantle to try to make a difference.
Its CEO, Ankesh Arora, who is the author of the best-selling book “Parallel Patient Flow to Reduce Length of Stay in Emergency Departments” is well versed in the underlying problems facing the healthcare sector. This is why the group under his leadership is investing heavily in AI-powered healthcare solutions to streamline administrative processes so patient care can be improved.
The group wants to become a global leader in the research, development, and application of innovative technologies in the healthcare field. The firm is on a mission to empower medical professionals with better tools, so they can help patients live happier and healthier lives.
The company plans to make the mining of medical data seamless, so doctors can improve the diagnoses and treatments of diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes. It envisions a world where technology and humanity work in harmony to create a world-class healthcare infrastructure that can take on any challenge that presents itself.
Speaking on the matter, its CEO Ankesh said, “AI systems will completely revolutionize existing healthcare systems. In the future, the technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality that are connected with standard medical image management systems will enable real-time advanced surgical visualization for the surgeon that will boost success rates and give peace of mind to the patient. At A-Square Group, we aim to play a part in helping usher in the era of human-machine collaboration.”
Their team has experts in fields such as data management, healthcare robotics, machine learning, biomedical imaging, diagnostics, artificial intelligence, science, medicine, and business who are passionate about making a difference. They are motivated to develop new technologies that will improve the lives of millions of people.
Besides healthcare, the company is active in the advertising, and blockchain space. They have executed more than 487 projects for their clients and have also been awarded by Mayor Bloomberg for contributions to the events and advertising space.
People interested in learning more about the group can visit their website at: https://www.asquaregroup.in
