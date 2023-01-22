Statement by the Prime Minister on Chinese New Year

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Prime Minister's Office

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival:

"Today, Chinese communities in Canada and around the world will come together to celebrate the Spring Festival and welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Vigilant and witty, the rabbit symbolizes intelligence, compassion, and hope.

"Chinese New Year festivities span over two weeks, from Chinese New Year's Eve, to the day of the Lantern Festival. These celebrations are a time to reflect on the past year, honour new beginnings, and welcome good fortune for the year ahead. Over the coming days, family members and loved ones will gather to share meals, exchange gifts, and decorate their homes.

"The Chinese New Year is an opportunity to learn about the traditions that enrich our country's diverse social fabric. Today, we also recognize the rise in anti-Asian racism that has been a painful reality affecting many Asian communities in Canada these past few years. Inspired by the symbols of the rabbit, let's come together in this new year and stand against hatred and celebrate the remarkable contributions that Chinese communities across the country have made – and continue to make – to building a better Canada.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish health, joy, and good fortune to everyone celebrating the Year of the Rabbit.

"新年快樂 新年快乐! Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! Sun Nin Fai Lok!"

