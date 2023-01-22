Submit Release
News Search

There were 264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,423 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen on Lunar New Year

Today, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other East and Southeast Asian communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, members of the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other East and Southeast Asian communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations in the lunar calendar.

Many households will prepare for the festivities months in advance by cleaning and decorating, as they look forward to marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit or Cat with optimism. Traditionally, it is a time for family and friends to reunite. Each year, people travel home from around the world to enjoy a "reunion" dinner, which includes delicious and symbolic dishes such as dumplings, which signify wealth; sweet rice cakes for luck; fish, which represents abundance; and much more.

Most people will also dress up in red clothes and decorate their homes with red lanterns and couplets as a sign of prosperity and good luck. Adults will give young children red envelopes containing money as a blessing for another safe and peaceful year.

The Lunar New Year is also an opportunity to highlight the many past and current contributions of the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other East and Southeast Asian communities who have helped make our country better, fairer, and more inclusive.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year. May the year ahead bring you happiness, health, and prosperity!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/22/c3757.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen on Lunar New Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.