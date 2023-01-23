Director of Oklahoma Nonprofit Animal Rescue, Oscar's Foundation, Collapses From Exhaustion

My emotional support dog, Oscar Certificate of Incorporation Emergency Room after Collapse

Oscar's Foundation Director Collapses From Mental Health Episode and Taken to Hospital Emergency Room

WARR ACRES, OK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar's Foundation reports Director Joe Knudson, a retired sixty-eight year old Oklahoman battling chronic mental health illness collapsed Thursday evening, 1/19/2023, from mental and physical exhaustion following a stressful day at the animal rescue he oversees. In September of 2022, Knudson started the nonprofit animal rescue in response to the growing number of stray and neglected animals throughout the country and currently operates it out of a temporary location. He finds therapeutic relief from his chronic bipolar disorder by working with the animals, especially those with special needs, as well as coaching emotional support dogs for others battling the disease. To continue the Foundation's work, there has been an ongoing search for a permanent location necessitated by growth, along with various existing zoning, permitting, and city ordinances; it appears excess stress and anxiety caused by obstacles encountered in this search contributed heavily to his recent collapse.

Mental health illness, a systemic disease affecting many Americans, is currently a hot topic in Oklahoma following the recent deaths of two individuals incarcerated in separate instances according to court documents, rather than taken to a mental health facility or hospital, after experiencing suspected mental health episodes according to local news sources; suitably, driving a strong point home that America needs to do more in aggressively addressing this nationwide crisis. Knudson, from Oklahoma City, was doing just that when he collapsed and was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital. After a series of tests, medication, and evaluation, he was released the following morning. Knudson is resting comfortable at his home and plans to be back in the saddle very soon.